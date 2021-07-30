      Weather Alert

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Badie Al Nemr talks about why people must get vaccinated

Jon Bozeka
Jul 30, 2021 @ 10:54am

Why does Dr. Al Nemr want you to get the vaccine? What does he say to the naysayers? Listen below.

