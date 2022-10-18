Inflationary Impact on Thanksgiving Turkey
Roasted whole turkey for Thanksgiving Day or Christmas on stone table
KING’S MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Like everything else it seems, Tom Turkey will be a little more expensive this Thanksgiving.
Prices are expected to be up an average 18-percent.
That’s because of bird flu issues impacting supplies.
Some tips: buy early, buy a smaller bird, or buy a whole chicken.
Butterball says they are in to full production at their Arkanasas processing plant.
1 in 3 Thanksgiving turkeys is a Buttterball.