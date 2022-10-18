News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Inflationary Impact on Thanksgiving Turkey

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2022 3:52AM EDT
Roasted whole turkey for Thanksgiving Day or Christmas on stone table

KING’S MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Like everything else it seems, Tom Turkey will be a little more expensive this Thanksgiving.

Prices are expected to be up an average 18-percent.

That’s because of bird flu issues impacting supplies.

Some tips: buy early, buy a smaller bird, or buy a whole chicken.

Butterball says they are in to full production at their Arkanasas processing plant.

1 in 3 Thanksgiving turkeys is a Buttterball.

