Initial Rec Marijuana Sales at ‘High’ Levels

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio are growing like a “weed”.

Sales the first four days Tuesday through Friday of last week were $11.5 million dollars, according to the state Division of Cannabis Control.

Dispensaries are reporting “high” sales, with near-borderline locations seeing a lot of out-of-state traffic.

Like the old fireworks law, it’s legal to buy Mary Jane here, but illegal to move her across state lines.