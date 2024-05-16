Injured Cavs Lose At Boston, Season Over

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: Marcus Morris Sr. #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers season came to an end last night with a 113–98 loss at Boston in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

The Cavs were shorthanded, playing without three keys players, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert.

Allen missed his 8th consecutive game with a rib injury. Mitchell missed his 2nd straight game with a calf and knee injury. LeVert sat out his 1st game of the playoffs with a knee injury.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Al Horford added 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Evan Mobley led all scores with a playoff career high 33 points, while Marcus Morris added 25 off the bench for Cleveland.

Darius Garland struggled mightily, shooting only 4 of 17 from the field, finishing with just 11 points.

Boston now moves on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will play the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers series. Currently the Knicks lead that series (3-2) after 5 games.