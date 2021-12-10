      Weather Alert

Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday

Jim Michaels
Dec 10, 2021 @ 6:56am
(Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents were sent to the hospital and three firefighters needed treatment at the scene of a house fire in Canton late Thursday morning.

Conditions of the residents are not known.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second-story window in fire department-provided drone video of the fire in the 1000 block of 5th Street SW.

There’s water and smoke damage throughout the house.

No cause there.

