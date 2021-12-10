Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday
(Canton Fire Department)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents were sent to the hospital and three firefighters needed treatment at the scene of a house fire in Canton late Thursday morning.
Conditions of the residents are not known.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second-story window in fire department-provided drone video of the fire in the 1000 block of 5th Street SW.
There’s water and smoke damage throughout the house.
No cause there.