Injury to Center Wypler Forces Browns Trade

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 10: Center Luke Wypler #56 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after an injury during the game against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Packers beat the Browns 23-10. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Browns back-up center Luke Wypler suffered a broke ankle in Cleveland’s 23-10 pre-season loss to the Packer on Saturday and will need surgery. While no timetable for Wypler’s return has been given, he most likely will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

To fill the back-up center role, G.M. Andrew Berry waisted no time in trading for former Browns center Nick Harris. Cleveland sends a 6th round draft pick in 2026 to the Seattle Seahawks in return for Harris and 7th round draft pick from Seattle in 2026.

The trade is contingent on Harris, a former 5th round draft pick of the Browns in 2020, passing a physical.