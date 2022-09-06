Inside Crystal Ball of Future Gas Prices

FILE PHOTO - A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two developments that you would expect to have opposite impacts on gasoline prices, so they’ll be even harder to predict from here on out.

OPEC has decided to pull the plug on a September increase in oil production, effective next month.

This, as greater concerns about a recession would tend to push prices down further.

The AAA average price in Stark County this morning is $3.57.

The statewide average is $3.62, while the national average price is $3.78.