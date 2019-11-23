Inside Job: Contractor Set to Remodel Interior of Whipple-Dale Building Soon
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Stark County agencies will see their offices remodeled and expanded in the next few months.
That’s now that commissioners have awarded a contract to Akron-based Cavanaugh Building Corporation for a project at the Whipple-Dale building.
The Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Veterans Service Commission use the facility, which is at the corner of Hills and Dales Road and Whipple Avenue NW in Plain Township
Contract amount: $466,000.
Not bad, considering the architect originally estimated the remodeling work at $625,000.
Commissioner Bill Smith says contractors did some aggressive bidding for the work.