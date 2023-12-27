News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Inspiring Performance ‘Down on Farm’

By Jim Michaels
December 27, 2023 8:48AM EST
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The culture of your workplace is important.

Maybe you don’t think of that when it comes to farming.

But the Ohio Farm Bureau hosted a webinar on the issue last month.

Michael Hoffman is with Igniting Performance, who says his Texas company is about “inspiring” performance from employees.

Hoffman stressed to member farmers that they can create the culture of their workplace, based on what they allow and tolerate.

One farmer believes he understands it.

It’s about treating your workers as more than just “farm hands”.

He says it’s about the core values of respecting who they are and what they offer, and more.

The webinar was one of a series of labor resources put together by the farm bureau.

