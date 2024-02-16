Intel Leadership at Stark State to Help Unveil New Lab, Programs

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Leaders from Intel are at Stark State College on Friday.

They’re helping to unveil the new AI Lab in the WR Timken Center for Information Technology on the Jackson Township school’s campus.

The lab was funded with grants from Intel and Dell.

Two new AI certificates will be available starting in the Fall at Stark State.

The school is one of a number of select community colleges participating in Intel’s AI-Ready Workforce network.