Internal Review of May 29 Canton Protest: Police Action Largely Justified
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are eight recommendations to do better next time, but an internal review of the May 29 protest on 12th Street NW in Canton by city Safety Director Andrea Perry largely justifies the police department’s use of tear gas and arrests of 13 people.
Perry was observing in the emergency operations center that night, saying rubber bullets were not used despite claims to the contrary.
The protest a few days after the death of George Floyd became more violent as the evening went along, with some of the 300 participants throwing rocks and other items at police.
Some of those arrested say they were not participating in such violent activity, but Perry says they were arrested if they failed to disperse as ordered.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says Perry looked over many hours of body camera, surveillance and protester video.
There were no serious injuries that night.