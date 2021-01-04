      Weather Alert

Intersection Safety Project Planned for West Tusc and Perry

Jim Michaels
Jan 4, 2021 @ 5:54am
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has plans for a safety improvement project in Perry Township at the intersection of West Tusc and Perry Drive.

Additional turn lanes will be added for north- and westbound drivers.

The department identified 83 crashes at that intersection between 2016 and 2018, with 61 of them being rear-end accidents.

Construction on the $2 million project is set to begin this Fall and be completed in 2022.

ODOT is taking public comments on the project.

