Intersection Safety Project Planned for West Tusc and Perry
WHBC News
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has plans for a safety improvement project in Perry Township at the intersection of West Tusc and Perry Drive.
Additional turn lanes will be added for north- and westbound drivers.
The department identified 83 crashes at that intersection between 2016 and 2018, with 61 of them being rear-end accidents.
Construction on the $2 million project is set to begin this Fall and be completed in 2022.
ODOT is taking public comments on the project.