Introducing Suzanne Snyder: Safe Communities of Stark County

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Suzanne Snyder stopped into the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the many statewide initiatives this month that are working hard to lower accidents due to distracted driving.

One initiative: The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement. The initiative began on Sunday, April 12 and continues through Saturday, April 20 at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

Last year, 51 people lost their lives and more than 6,800 were injured in Ohio as a result of distracted driving crashes.