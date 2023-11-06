Investigating Remains Found in Sandy Twp.

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A grisly discovery just east of Bolivar Saturday morning.

A badly decomposed body near the intersection of Dover-Zoar Road and North Orchard Road NE in Sandy Township.

The body was on the other side of an embankment.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating.

It’s believed the remains are those of a woman, but that will need to be confirmed.

No immediate sign of trauma.