Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

Repairs being made on 6th hole at Mud Run Golf Course, Akron. (Courtesy Mud Run Golf Course)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend.

They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.

It could reportedly take til spring to make all the repairs.