Investigation Continues After Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Harrisburg House

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues looking for the cause of a house fire from early Wednesday morning.

The fire heavily damaged a two-and-a-half story house in the 1600 block of Harrisburg Road NE, just north of Mahoning Road.

Two firefighters had minor injuries, and damage is estimated at $27,000.

Firefighters were told on scene that a previous occupant of the home had recently passed away.

Anyone with helpful information should call the Canton Fire Prevention Bureau.