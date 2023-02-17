News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Investigation Continues After Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Harrisburg House

By Jim Michaels
February 17, 2023 7:10AM EST
Share
Investigation Continues After Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Harrisburg House
Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues looking for the cause of a house fire from early Wednesday morning.

The fire heavily damaged a two-and-a-half story house in the 1600 block of Harrisburg Road NE, just north of Mahoning Road.

Two firefighters had minor injuries, and damage is estimated at $27,000.

Firefighters were told on scene that a previous occupant of the home had recently passed away.

Anyone with helpful information should call the Canton Fire Prevention Bureau.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police
3

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
4

Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
5

Final Defendant in Torture/Murder Crimes Sentenced