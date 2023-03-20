Investigation Continues as 2-year old Dies in Tallmadge

Tallmadge Police are investigating the death of a two-year child which occurred yesterday in the 300 block of South Ave. Officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2:28 pm. The child’s father had left with the child to go to an urgent care and then the child was transported by Tallmadge EMS to Akron Children’s Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. A statement will be released following the Medical Examiner’s report.