Investigation Continues as Canton 3-Year-Old Tragically Killed in Weekend Accident

By Jim Michaels
July 7, 2022 9:25AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the county coroner’s office continue investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend.

A coroner’s investigator says little Malakhi Williams was on a tricycle on Second Street when he was run down by an SUV apparently backing up from his driveway.

Family members took the youngster in the SUV to Aultman where the coroner’s investigator pronounced him dead.

That incident from Saturday afternoon.

