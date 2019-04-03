Investigation Into Alleged Bullying Incident

(WHBC) – A parent filed a police report with the Jackson Township Police Department after their child was allegedly bullied by students who said this is MAGA country.

The police department and school district are both investigating the alleged incident at Jackson Middle School on Tuesday.

The parent says their child, who is biracial, and a friend were surrounded by a group of 10 other students who locked arms and said this is the wall and this is MAGA country and that all black people should die.

The parent says their child was scared for their life and had to push and shove to get away.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink told WHBC that his department is investigating, looking over video and conducting interviews with people who were there.

He says they take this very seriously, and once their investigation is over, will present their findings to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

The parent said their child was racially profiled because of the color of their skin.

“No child should have to go to school and fear for their life, especially because of their skin color,” the parent said.