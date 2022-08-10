News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Iranian Operative Charged In Plot To Murder John Bolton

August 10, 2022 1:39PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi is identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

He’s wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot, which the U.S. assumes was in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in Iran.

In a statement Wednesday, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work.

He said Iran’s rulers are “liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States.”

Iran’s mission to the U.N. had no immediate comment.

