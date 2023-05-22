Irish Actor Ray Stevenson, Of ‘Rome’ And ‘Thor’ Movies, Dies At 58

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villainous British governor in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died.

He was 58.

Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday.

Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.”

On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role he said really got his career going in the United States.

The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.