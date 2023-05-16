IRS Moves Forward With Free E-filing System In Pilot Program To Launch In 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.

The IRS was tasked with looking into how to create a “direct file” system as part of the funding it received with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ flagship climate and health care measure that President Joe Biden signed last summer.

After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report Tuesday — which lays out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.