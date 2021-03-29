Is a black lives matter mask disruptive to the classroom?
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
One parents, Joseph Butts, whose son goes to St. Thomas Aquinas is trying to argue that it is not distracting. Why are they having this discussion? Learn more below.