Is a Nanny Ever Worth $100,000 Dollars a Month?

RadarOnline says that KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST drop $50,000 to $100,000 a month on nannies for their three kids.

Of course, that’s a TON of money . . . between $600,000 and $1.2 million a year.

But are we really supposed to be shocked by that? Radar thinks so, they called it, quote, “insane” and a “small fortune.” They say Kim and Kanye are “draining their bank accounts,” and it’s “tipping them over the edge.”

Well, Kanye made $27.5 million just last year, and Kim raked in another $67 million. So, that’s $94.5 million in 2018. Even if, on the high-end, they spent $1.2 million on childcare, that’s 1.3% of their income.

What percentage of your salary do you spend on childcare? If you’re a $100,000 household, is $1,300 a year on childcare for three kids a “small fortune”? No . . . it’s getting off CHEAP.

Rich people shell out a lot of money. What would REALLY be insane is if Kim and Kanye were paying $15-an-hour for childcare like everyday people.

What might be even better?

Let’s stop talking about Kanye and Kim.