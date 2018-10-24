Is Halloween Becoming Too Sensitive?
By Gary Rivers
Oct 24, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Psychologist Dr. John Huber was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

Gary asked Dr. Huber about a host of “issues” related to Halloween in 2018:

  • Are colleges really banning certain costumes because they are “offensive” to some students?
  • Can people really get PTSD from watching Halloween movies?
  • Are our pets traumatized during the Halloween season?

About Dr. Huber

Dr. John Huber (www.mainstreammentalhealth.org) is the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for over twenty years, Dr. Huber is a Clinical Forensic Psychologist, and he is a practitioner with privileges at two long term acute care hospitals.

 

