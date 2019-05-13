Is it Possible Commercial Sunscreens Aren’t Good For You?
By Gary Rivers
|
May 13, 2019 @ 12:10 PM

In a recent report form the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it was learned that the chemicals in sunscreen don’t just sit on top of the skin, they absorb in the bloodstream.

The study, published last Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA found that several active ingredients in different sunscreens enter the bloodstream at levels that far exceed the FDA’s recommended threshold without a government safety inspection.

Dr Omar Durani was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.  He talked about the dangers and alternatives.

Should you switch to a chemical-free sunscreen?

Listen Here to Learn if Sunscreen is Bad For you

