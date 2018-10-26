Is Megyn Kelly’s Career Over?

Gary Rivers asked Fox New Radio’s Michelle Pollino, about the latest Megyn Kelly controversy. Michelle’s gave her unique insights on the situation that has escalated to what appears to be, the controversial NBC personality may be out the door.

If you believe the anonymous sources on the Internet, NBC is planning on cutting ties with MEGYN KELLY altogether, even though she still has almost two years left on her three-year, $69 million contract.

Michelle also spoke on the new movie offerings this weekend: The Hunter Killer with Gerard Butler, and Johnny English Strikes Again, with Rowan Atkinson.