Is solar energy the future for Ohio?

Jon Bozeka
Jul 19, 2021 @ 12:06pm
FILE - This July 26, 2019, file photo shows an array of solar panels glisten in the sun outside Cannon Ball, N.D., located on the north side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At the peak of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, when speakers needed help to be heard by the hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, they grabbed a microphone powered by a mobile solar unit. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

Is Ohio headed down the path of solar energy in the future? What would this mean for the Ohio economy? Jon spoke with Jason Rafeld, who is the Executive Director of Utility Scale Solar Energy Coalition.

 

