      Weather Alert

Is the “Great Replacement” to blame for the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol

Jon Bozeka
Apr 9, 2021 @ 12:05pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The great replacement is a white nationalist conspiracy theory that the rights of minorities are becoming more important than the rights of white people. Did this play a role in the insurrection of January 6th? Jon spoke with University of Chicago Political Science Professor Dr. Robert Pape, who released a study on this topic in the Washington Post.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Teen Killed in One-Car Crash Near Alliance Saturday Night
Canton Woman Accused of Setting House on Fire
The open US Senate seat from Ohio is highly coveted
MONDAY REPORT: 2900 New Cases Over 48 Hours, Test Positivity Over 4-percent