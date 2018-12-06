Is This The Best New Tech Gift?

Have you ever gone to an auto repair shop for an oil change, only to have the mechanic say you need a new transmission?

Do you wonder what that “check engine” light means?

Now you don’t have to rely on some mechanic to identify the problem and tell you some “jacked up” price to have it repaired.

Enter FIXD

It’s a new device that instantly diagnoses your car problems —-AND translates them into simple, easy-to-understand terms.

It plugs into a car port that is located inside your dashboard….It takes less than 60 seconds to plug it in…no professionals or tools are needed.

It syncs with your phone — and gives you health updates immediately!

And the best part? It’s only $59

It’s priced affordably at only $59 and you can purchase it on their official website here.