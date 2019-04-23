Is THIS The Best Sound To Use To Wake You Up in the Morning?
By Gary Rivers
Apr 23, 2019 @ 6:37 AM
Time to dig up your old clock radio, because it turns out it was WAY better for you than waking up to that horrible alarm sound on your phone.

According to a new study out of Australia, when you wake up to MUSIC instead of an alarm, it can get you out of bed faster, and help you feel less sluggish and more alert.

They found it’s especially true if you wake up to songs that have catchy, upbeat melodies.  The songs they used in their test were “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys and “Close to Me” by The Cure.

Why does music help you wake up?  The researchers believe it’s because the melodies do a better job than an alarm sound at holding your attention . . . which helps your brain get going.

