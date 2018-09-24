Is Your Child’s Car Seat Facing the Right Way?

Kimberly Schwind, with AAA of Ohio is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning —-discussing AAA’s latet recommendation for parents with children in car seats.

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children. Proper use of child safety seats can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent, but at least three quarters of seats are used incorrectly. One of the biggest mistakes caregivers make is turning car seats forward-facing too soon.

In conjunction with Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29, 2018) AAA is urging caregivers to keep their children rear-facing as long as possible.

New rear-facing guidelines:

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) previously recommended children remain rear-facing until age two. On Aug. 30, 2018, the AAP announced new recommendations to keep children rear-facing as long as possible, until they reach their seat’s upper height and weight limits.

Kimberly explains:

Why rear-facing?

Car seat best practices

