Is Your Child’s Car Seat Facing the Right Way?
By Gary Rivers
|
Sep 24, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

Kimberly Schwind, with AAA of Ohio is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning —-discussing AAA’s latet recommendation for parents with children in car seats.

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children. Proper use of child safety seats can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent, but at least three quarters of seats are used incorrectly. One of the biggest mistakes caregivers make is turning car seats forward-facing too soon.

In conjunction with Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29, 2018) AAA is urging caregivers to keep their children rear-facing as long as possible.

New rear-facing guidelines:

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) previously recommended children remain rear-facing until age two. On Aug. 30, 2018, the AAP announced new recommendations to keep children rear-facing as long as possible, until they reach their seat’s upper height and weight limits.

Kimberly explains:

  • Why rear-facing?
  • Car seat best practices

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

kirt conrad sarta SARTA CEO Talks Upcoming Fuel Cell Symposium Are You a Helicopter Parent? Learn Cyber Security Issues at Stark State Seminar LeBron is Now a Hollywood Producer? Lake HS Brings Quartet and Staff to Gary Rivers Show Local Dinner Theatre To Give Tribute to Laverne & Shirley