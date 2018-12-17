A food delivery guy in India was caught eating from his customer’s meals. He’s on a scooter parked on the street, and someone is filming him from a house or apartment a few floors up.
He takes a few bites from two different takeout dishes, puts the lids back on, and then seals the bag.
Once the video hit the Internet the guy was fired.
Is your Delivery Person Testing your Food?
A food delivery guy in India was caught eating from his customer’s meals. He’s on a scooter parked on the street, and someone is filming him from a house or apartment a few floors up.