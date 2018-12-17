Is your Delivery Person Testing your Food?
By Pam Cook
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 5:44 AM

A food delivery guy in India was caught eating from his customer’s meals. He’s on a scooter parked on the street, and someone is filming him from a house or apartment a few floors up.
He takes a few bites from two different takeout dishes, puts the lids back on, and then seals the bag.
Once the video hit the Internet the guy was fired.

