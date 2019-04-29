Is Your Old Donkey Kong Game Worth Thousands?

Valarie McLeckie., from Heritage Auction House was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the value of old video games.

Prices for Vintage Video Games and Prototypes Surged recently. Some game prototypes can go as high as $20,000.

Who could predict a copy of Nintendo’s Donkey Kong 3 (NES, 1986) and a rare cartridge of Nintendo World Championships (NES, 1990) , the game played during the world’s first nationwide video game competition, are now enticing collectors to pay $20,000 or more for each at auction next month?

The explosive demand for vintage video games, particularly those professionally certified, are now bringing big dollars at auctions, with no price ceiling in sight. A group of 53 such games and game prototypes will cross the auction block May 16-18 in Heritage Auctions’ Comics & Comic Art Auction in Dallas, Texas, and on HA.com.

