Is your Workout Working? Don’t look at the Scale – Look Here!
How do you know if you’re making progress with your workouts? For many of us, it’s stepping on a scale to see those numbers going down, but those aren’t the only signs of success. These are some of the other non-scale victories to acknowledge and celebrate while trying to reach your goals.
- Looser pants – Still holding onto a pair of pants that always fit a little snug? Try them on after working out consistently and you’ll probably find they fit differently. Depending on the focus of your workouts, it’s common for pants to feel a little looser when you lose fat and gain muscle, even if the number on the scale doesn’t change drastically.
- Tighter bra hook – If you need to hook your bra tighter than before, you’re probably making progress with your workouts. If your routine includes exercises that target the chest area and help tone the shoulders and back, like bench presses and push-ups, and you see a chance in the way your bra fits, it’s a sign of success.
- More energy – Physical activity is linked to increased levels of energy and some research suggests aerobic exercise can help reduce symptoms of depression, thanks to a boost in endorphin levels that come with working out. Exercise can also help you get quality sleep, which makes us feel refreshed and have more energy.
- Improved endurance – Sticking with a consistent routine can help you get through it more easily and quickly over time. Increased endurance helps keep the heart and circulatory system healthy and can make everyday activities, like climbing the stairs, feel easier and it shows you’re making progress.
- Craving less sugar – When you exercise regularly, you may find you’re not reaching for the sweets as much. That’s because working out releases serotonin, a mood-enhancing hormone, so instead of looking to make ourselves happy with a treat, exercise gives it to us naturally. If your sweet tooth is a thing of the past since you’ve been working out, take it as a sign you’re on the right track.
Source: CNN