The time is now to reckon with racism in America
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: A Black lives Matter mural that was painted on 5th Avenue is seen directly in front of Trump Tower on July 13, 2020 in New York City. In a tweet, President Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" and said that it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue". (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
What are we actually doing to fix this? Have we ever tried to confront it in the way we need to? Jon spoke with Kyle Strickland, Senior Legal Analyst at the Kirwan Institute at Ohio State.