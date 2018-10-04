It may be officially Fall, but it is heating up between the lines in Stark County High School Football.

Our Shearer’s Snacks Game of the Week for this Friday Night is another Federal League battle….MCKINLEY vs JACKSON at Tom Benson Stadium.

Pups sit at 5-0 (3-0 in the Fed)…Jackson on a 2 game win streak is at 4-2 (2-0) in the Fed. Aspirations for a Fed Title, and a nice bucket of computer points awaits the winner.

Last week was an ugly win for the Bears vs Glenoak. Jackson lost 3 fumbles, got burned on Fake FG for a Touchdown, and gave up 3 plays of over 40 yards. Note: McKinley has won 10 consecutive games in this series….it will 11 in a row if Jackson has a repeat performance. QB Trey Wright has been stellar this season, and that must continue against the Pups. Manage the game, minimize/eliminate, timely passing to keep the chains moving. AND….a run game is paramount. The Bears need Ethan Adkins established between the tackles.

We got our first look at McKinley last week at Lake. Impressive. They can do damage in so many ways. Running, Throwing (Alijah Curtis 944 yds 10 tds) Receiving..Khyree Woody and Jalen Ross (57 combined catches- 7 tds). And special teams.

Something to note…..4 of the last 6 meetings in this contest have been decided by 8 points or less. Let’s see what unfolds for Week 7 2018. From my perspective in the booth….at this point of the season with a Key Federal League battle….expect the unexpected. See Y’all On the Radio!