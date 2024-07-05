Italian American Fest Rules Weekend in Downtown Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480- WHBC) – July 4th is over.

Your fireworks are all used up.

Now what?

It’s the 36th annual Stark County Italian American Festival in downtown Canton starting later Friday afternoon, and running through the weekend.

And of course food is a major attraction.

Over two dozen vendors will be serving up various Italian specialties.

Typical fair food and goodies for the kids too.

Lots of entertainment too.

There’s even another entertainment stage.

It features Italian acts, and it’s located on Second Street facing Market Avenue N.

And check this out:

The Godfather Trilogy on the big screen at the Palace Theater.

And, of course, the annual bocce tournament.