Italian American Festival Brings Back Fest, Introduces Cookbook
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Grandma’s recipe for that amazing spaghetti sauce can be something everyone in the Hall of Fame Region can enjoy.
That’s if you can get her to give it up.
That’s the idea behind a cookbook being put together by organizers of the Stark County Italian American Festival.
Organizer Margaret Delillo Storey was recently on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.
And another piece of good news: the festival itself is back this year after a two-year hiatus, at Weis Park in Canton July 8th through the 10th.
Proceeds from the festival and book sales go to scholarships for high school seniors.