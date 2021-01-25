      Weather Alert

It’s all about COMFORT! Here’s the list – some strange picks!

Pam Cook
Jan 25, 2021 @ 6:25am
 Last year was just a little bit challenging . . . and one of the big ways we made it through was FOOD.

A new study figured out the top comfort foods we ate to get through last year, based on Google search trends across the country.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Grilled cheese.

2.  Fried chicken.

3.  Chicken and waffles.

4.  Chili.

5.  Pot roast.

6.  Baked potato soup.

7.  Chicken and dumplings.

8.  Chicken noodle soup.

9.  Mashed potatoes.

10.  Strawberry shortcake.

 

 

 

