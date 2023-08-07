It’s Coming! AccuWeather Fall Forecast

Fall leaves blaze red on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Don’t look now, but Meteorological Autumn is dead ahead.

That’s the three-month period starting in September.

And our AccuWeather guru Bob Larson tells us it’ll be an average Fall.

Though September will be warmer than normal and October, cooler.

Precipitation is also predicted to be normal by Bob, but he expects a lot of fronts moving through in October, meaning wetter than average weather.

And don’t be surprised to see snow flakes in the air as soon as early October, says Bob.