Paczki! That’s the food of the day…

Here’s what they are: a round Polish pastry, similar to a doughnut, usually containing a fruit or cream filling and topped with powdered sugar or a glaze: traditionally eaten in the U.S. on Fat Tuesday.

You should be saying “paczki” like “pownch-key,” which is how the word is pronounced in its native Poland.

Of course Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday which begins a season of fasting and abstinence for many christians leading up to Easter Sunday.