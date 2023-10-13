It’s Friday the 13th – Don’t be Afraid!

Many folks have a great fear of Friday the 13th, but others look at it as a lucky day — like WHBC’s Pam Cook. Pam was born on Friday the 13th. It’s all in how you perceive things. But here are the statistics of how people feel and how it affects us:

1. An estimated 17 to 21 million Americans have a fear of Friday the 13th. And it can manifest in many ways, from refusing to fly on this day . . . to not leaving the house at all.

2. Since so many people change their plans or stay home, businesses in the U.S. lose an estimated $800 to $900 million each time there’s a Friday the 13th.

3. The maximum number of times that a Friday the 13th can occur in any given year is three, but it’s guaranteed to come up at least once a year.

4. This is the second Friday the 13th in 2023 . . . the first was in January. The next one won’t be until next September.