Name the top 10 favorite fruits (in the United States)

1) Strawberry

2) Watermelon

3) Apples

4) Bananas

5) Grapes

6) Mango

7) Pineapples

8) Oranges

9) Raspberries

10) Peaches

And the second 10 are: cherries, kiwi, blueberries pomegranite, lemons, pears, blackberries, honey dew, plums, grapefruit, canteloupe