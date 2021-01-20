It’s Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Historic in many ways
Joseph R. Biden will be inaugurated as the nation’s 46th president today. Biden will be sworn-in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol at Noon, Eastern. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also take the oath of office.
President Trump is the first President in more than 150 years to decline the invitation to attend the inauguration.
Congressional leaders, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will skip President Trump’s departure ceremony in Maryland in favor of attending mass with incoming President Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration, .
Why it matters: Their decision is a clear sign of unity before Biden takes the oath of office.
The Catholic service will take place at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in downtown Washington, D.C., about 10 blocks from the White House. It is expected to begin at 8:45am,
.Donald Trump’s send-off will be held at Joint Base Andrews at 8am Trump requested a military-style send-off with a band and possibly a flyover. He’s invited friends and supporters. They must be in place by 7:15am
What comes next? Mr. Biden has an aggressive agenda focused on Covid relief, vaccination access, immigration reform and reversing a number of Trump policies.