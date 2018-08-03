Finally, It’s Miller Time

INDIANS ACTIVATE LHP ANDREW MILLER FROM D.L.;

TYLER NAQUIN MEDICAL UPDATE

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Activated LHP ANDREW MILLER from the 60-day Disabled List.

Designated RHP ZACH McALLISTER for assignment.

Miller has been on the Disabled List since May 26 with right knee inflammation and has missed 72 games this season around two separate trips to the D.L. He appeared in 7 rehab games beginning on July 17 at Single-A Lake County, AA Akron and AAA Columbus, posting an ERA of 1.93 in 5 outings with the Columbus Clippers (1ER/4.2IP). For the year with Cleveland he is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 relief appearances (14.1IP, 13H, 7ER, 23SO).

Tyler Naquin Medical Update

OF TYLER NAQUIN underwent right hip surgery yesterday at the Cleveland Clinic to stabilize a stress reaction in Naquin’s right hip area. Dr. James Rosneck stabilized the reaction in the neck of Tyler’s right femur, inserting three screws. He is expected to return to full baseball activity in 6-to-10 weeks. His phone consultation with Dr. Bryan Kelly earlier this week confirmed the diagnosis and recommended surgical plan of action.