It’s Much More Than a Cancelled Football Game
2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival queen and Royal Ambassadors at the Grand Parade in downtown Canton.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The buildup to the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week was big, aligned with construction of Centennial Plaza and remodeling of the McKinley Grand Hotel.
So disappointment was huge Thursday when word initially leaked that the Hall of Fame game and Enshrinement were cancelled.
Then like dominoes, the associated events were all rescheduled to the summer of 2021.
There are over two dozen events tied to Enshrinement Week including the Community Parade and Grand Parade, all cancelled.
One event that may survive is a planned 100-year anniversary event at the Centennial Plaza downtown during the Thursday night game on September 17th between the Brown and Bengals.
Hall President David Baker promises “twice the fun in ’21”.