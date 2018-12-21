It’s National Flashlight Day!
By Pam Cook
|
Dec 21, 2018 @ 6:36 AM
Festive bright light exploding inside a blue glittering background

December 21st is National Flashlight Day! Don’t be left in the dark – December 21stis National Flashlight Day. Participating is pretty easy – the basic requirement for this day, is a flashlight and good batteries. Flick the switch, and you can put anything into your spotlight. BOOM! The flashlight was invented in 1898 by Joshua Lionel Cowen.

We’d like to shed a little light on this special day. National Flashlight Day arrives just before Winter Solstice, which is the shortest day – and longest night – of the year.

You never know when you will need a flashlight. National Flashlight Day is a good day to make sure you and your family knows where the flashlights are. This is also a great day to test each flashlight (and to make sure the batteries are good). When in doubt, replace the batteries with new ones. It’s also a good idea to put a flashlight in your car.

And by the way, many people think that flashlights weren’t Cowen’s greatest invention – for many, that honor goes to the Lionel train – and it happened in 1901.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why Do Burglars Keep Trying to Sneak Down Chimneys? A Woman Got Her City to Fix a Pothole by Putting a Christmas Tree in It Still House Hosts Grand Opening Event Woman Demands the Cops Run DNA Tests to To Determine Who Ate Her Yogurt . . . and They Do It? Gary’s Newest Tech Gadget Christmas Present: Keysmart Is This The Best New Tech Gift?