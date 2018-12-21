It’s National Flashlight Day!

December 21st is National Flashlight Day! Don’t be left in the dark – December 21stis National Flashlight Day. Participating is pretty easy – the basic requirement for this day, is a flashlight and good batteries. Flick the switch, and you can put anything into your spotlight. BOOM! The flashlight was invented in 1898 by Joshua Lionel Cowen.

We’d like to shed a little light on this special day. National Flashlight Day arrives just before Winter Solstice, which is the shortest day – and longest night – of the year.

You never know when you will need a flashlight. National Flashlight Day is a good day to make sure you and your family knows where the flashlights are. This is also a great day to test each flashlight (and to make sure the batteries are good). When in doubt, replace the batteries with new ones. It’s also a good idea to put a flashlight in your car.

And by the way, many people think that flashlights weren’t Cowen’s greatest invention – for many, that honor goes to the Lionel train – and it happened in 1901.