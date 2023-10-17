It’s National School Bus Safety Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National School Bus Safety Week.

There’s a particular emphasis on “safety” this year, what with the death of an elementary student aboard a Springfield Ohio-area bus back in August.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier says his department is participating, placing deputies both on buses and behind them, looking for violations.

The State Highway Patrol and other agencies are also participating.

Drivers as well as students are being made aware of the dangers that exist outside the school bus.

This is also National “Teen Driver” Safety Week.