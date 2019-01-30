It’s National “take a picture of your dashboard” Day!
By Pam Cook
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 7:11 AM

Have you done it yet? Took a picture of the bitter cold temperature on your dashboard yet? Seems like that’s one of the most popular things to do when we are in the middle of a “polar vortex”! And with what mother nature is throwing at us today and tomorrow we could break a record for such pictures on social media! Let’s do it!

Oh and here’s the forecast:

ACCUWEATHER SAYS:
Today: A wind chill warning until 4:00pm Thursday. A snow shower is possible. High of 2 below zero. Real feel temps could reach 40 below.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. low of 6 below zero. Real feel could reach 35 below.
Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. High 9. Real feel still up to 20 below zero.

