It’s National “take a picture of your dashboard” Day!

Have you done it yet? Took a picture of the bitter cold temperature on your dashboard yet? Seems like that’s one of the most popular things to do when we are in the middle of a “polar vortex”! And with what mother nature is throwing at us today and tomorrow we could break a record for such pictures on social media! Let’s do it!

Oh and here’s the forecast:

ACCUWEATHER SAYS:

Today: A wind chill warning until 4:00pm Thursday. A snow shower is possible. High of 2 below zero. Real feel temps could reach 40 below.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. low of 6 below zero. Real feel could reach 35 below.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. High 9. Real feel still up to 20 below zero.